Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

