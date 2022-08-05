WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 514,413 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $17.84.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

