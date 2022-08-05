Wilder World (WILD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $39.30 million and $1.96 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wilder World has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,321,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

