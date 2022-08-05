Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.17 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

