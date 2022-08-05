William Blair Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

HSIC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after buying an additional 392,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

