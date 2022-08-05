William Blair Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 26.47%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.