Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.34

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.34 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 273.04 ($3.35). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.33), with a volume of 4,505 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

