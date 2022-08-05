WinCash (WCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00

WinCash (WCC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $15.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00045791 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.