WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $62.07. Approximately 88,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 267,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,754,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,863,000 after buying an additional 1,015,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 802,286 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,386,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,556,000 after buying an additional 693,128 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,505,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.