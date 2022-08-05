WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.62

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and traded as high as $42.08. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 172,580 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 694.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

