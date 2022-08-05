Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Etsy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 9,092.6% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 95,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 94,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Etsy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.