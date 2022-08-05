Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 480,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.