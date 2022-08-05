Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.50. 32,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,852. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

