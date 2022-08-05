Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

META traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.00. 303,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.