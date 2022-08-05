Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $91,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

