Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.