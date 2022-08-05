Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $59,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

