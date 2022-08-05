Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

