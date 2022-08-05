Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,023,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 378,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

