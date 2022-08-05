Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,883,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,226,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

