Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $101,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
SDY stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
