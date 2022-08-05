Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $101,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SDY stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.