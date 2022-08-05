Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. On average, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

