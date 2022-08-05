Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.64.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

