Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

