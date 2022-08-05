WOM Protocol Price Down 2% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065023 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

