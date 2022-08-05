WOM Protocol Trading Up 3.9% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.