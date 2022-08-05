Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Charles P. Blankenship Purchases 500 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.17. 7,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Woodward by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.