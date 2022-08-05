Wownero Market Cap Achieves $2.85 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $9,655.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

