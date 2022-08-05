Wownero Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $12,998.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

