WPP plc Declares Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:WPP)

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WPP Stock Down 7.4 %

LON WPP traded down GBX 65.80 ($0.81) on Friday, reaching GBX 827 ($10.13). 4,797,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 846.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 979.42. The company has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.92. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.64) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,230 ($15.07) to GBX 915 ($11.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.30) to GBX 1,260 ($15.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,244.44 ($15.25).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

