Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $240,159.18 and approximately $498.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $125.02 or 0.00545494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

