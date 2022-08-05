WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Trading Up 1.7%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

WVS Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

