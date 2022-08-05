WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.
NASDAQ WW traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,883. The firm has a market cap of $516.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
