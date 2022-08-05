WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,883. The firm has a market cap of $516.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

