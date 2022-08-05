X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1,917.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 188.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

