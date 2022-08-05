X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $989.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

