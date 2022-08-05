X World Games (XWG) One Day Volume Tops $7.36 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $7.36 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X World Games has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,037,165 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games.

X World Games Coin Trading

