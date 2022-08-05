Xend Finance (XEND) 1-Day Volume Hits $367,623.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $367,623.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

