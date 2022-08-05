Xeno Token (XNO) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Xeno Token (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $2.91 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

About Xeno Token

XNO is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

According to CryptoCompare, "At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. "

