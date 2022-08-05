XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. XPO Logistics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.55-$5.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.55.

XPO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 1,455,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

