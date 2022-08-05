Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

