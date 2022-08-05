YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.64

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.64 and traded as low as $69.13. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 3,236 shares trading hands.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.
Featured Stories
