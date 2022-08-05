Ycash One Day Trading Volume Hits $181.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Ycash has a market cap of $1.04 million and $181.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00293600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00126099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,731,166 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

