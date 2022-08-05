Yearn Secure (YSEC) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $147,141.86 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yearn Secure alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance.

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yearn Secure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yearn Secure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Secure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.