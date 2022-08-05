YF Link Market Cap Reaches $539,602.85 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 68.4% lower against the dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.00 or 0.00044034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $539,602.85 and $168.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,954 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

