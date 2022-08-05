YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $325,365.79

YF Link (YFL) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, YF Link has traded 81.2% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $325,365.79 and approximately $8.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00026164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,224 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

