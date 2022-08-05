YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,334.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00130862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064989 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

