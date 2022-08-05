Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.77) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday.

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA ZAL traded up €3.62 ($3.73) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €31.26 ($32.23). The company had a trading volume of 2,606,705 shares. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($51.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.63 and a 200-day moving average of €42.43.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

