ZCore Market Cap Reaches $52,109.08 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $52,109.08 and $37.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00105770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00039184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00264918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00038283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

