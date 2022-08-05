Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $495.00 at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $510.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.56.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

