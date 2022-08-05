ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $424,783.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $321.63 million and $424,783.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 341.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064593 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

